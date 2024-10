Northern Irish man jailed for sexual extortion of girls on 'industrial scale'; estimated 3,500 victims from 30 countries

One of his victims, 12-year-old Cimarron Thomas from West Virginia, took her own life in 2018 with her father's gun during online contact with McCartney and was found by her 9-year-old sister, the court heard. Their father took his life in the aftermath of her death, police said.