<p>It was not drugs or money that led to the death of Mexico's most-wanted "<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=El%20Mencho">El Mencho</a>". It was his lover. </p><p>Authorities could reach Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes' cabin, where the drug lord was hiding for several days, as they followed the woman he loved, instead of tracking the drugs or tracing the money. </p><p>Once they had the leads to where "El Mencho", one of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Mexico">Mexico</a>'s most ruthless criminals, was hiding, forces devised a high-stakes plan to the run of the head of Jalisco New Generation cartel. </p>.Who was 'El Mencho' Oseguera? Mexico's most-wanted cartel lord with $15 million US bounty.<p>During the operation, a deadly gunfight also killed several other cartel members. On Sunday morning Cervantes was dead due to a gunshot wound, the government said.</p><p>Mexican Defence Secretary Gen. Ricardo Trevilla Trejo, said in a press conference that the mission had been accomplished. “What did we show? The strength of the Mexican state.”</p><p>The violence did not stop there. Once the news of the killing, which was seen as a major victory for Mexico's new crackdown against drug cartels and heads, the country erupted. </p><p>The chaos that followed resulted in armed retaliation 20 of the 32 states of Mexico. Security forces were attacked and supermarkets were set on fire, resulting in the death of at least 62 people across the country.</p>.At least 25 soldiers died after raid on 'El Mencho', Mexico's most wanted cartel leader.<p> However, order was largely restored by Monday. </p><p>In her daily morning address to the country, Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum said roadblocks on the highways had been cleared. </p><p>However, atmosphere was tense as schools and businesses remained shut in some of the hardest hit areas.</p><p><strong>The cartel</strong></p><p>Cervantes formed the Jalisco cartel over 15 years ago after breaking away from rival Sinaloa cartel. </p><p>The cartel engaged in criminal activities ranging from drug trafficking, extortion, kidnapping and migrant smuggling. Cervantes had a reputation for attacking security forces and terrorising communities. </p><p>The U.S. State Department offered a $15 million reward for information leading to his arrest.</p><p>US President Donald Trump has threatened strikes in Mexico against the same criminal groups. </p><p><em>(With inputs from agencies)</em></p>