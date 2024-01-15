Not interested in being vice president: Indian-American presidential candidate Nikki Haley

Replying to a question about how she felt about some voters saying they would prefer her as a vice president rather than a president, the 51-year-old former US Ambassador to the UN said, "I don’t play for a second. I’ve never played for a second. I’m not going to start now."

"I’m not interested in being vice president. I’m running to be president, and I’m running to win, and we will,” the former South Carolina governor said in a CBS News interview.