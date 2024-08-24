Not only for killing: Drones are now detecting land mines in Ukraine

As in so many areas now, AI is driving the progress. Fenix, for example, has developed software enabling drones to not only spot and identify types of land mines, but predict where they might lie. It does that by drawing on open-source intelligence and social media reports from conflicts around the world where military units have laid mines or where rockets have delivered scatterable munitions.

In January, King paired the software with an uncrewed aircraft from another British company, Ace High Drone Specialists, and tested it with Ukrainian forces in Kherson, where it found multiple Russian-designed TM-62 anti-tank land mines half-buried in grass and dirt.

After more than 10 years of war, Ukraine is one of the most heavily mined countries in the world. Experts estimate that about one-third of its territory needs to be demined — a daunting and deadly mission any time, but especially in wartime. Countless tons of unexploded ordnance, from both Russian and Ukrainian troops, are being added to in daily shelling, some of which includes cluster munitions that can sit unexploded on the ground for years, endangering civilians.

Land mines slowed Ukraine’s attempts last summer to push Russia out of its eastern Donbas region, as well as stunted Russia’s counter-thrust this summer. Russian forces frequently seek to trap the Ukrainians by firing mine-carrying missiles behind the front lines, cutting off supply and retreat routes. That is where a drone empowered with AI can quickly help pick out a route by finding the mines to avoid.

“Knowing where the hell things are is a huge problem,” King said. “Locating them is critical to delineating the danger areas and initiating clearance.”

Already, the Ukrainians have been testing mine-seeking drones equipped with infrared cameras, magnetometers and neural network analysis — a type of AI — since last year. Some of those tests have yielded a 70% success rate in detecting mines, said Yulia Svyrydenko, Ukraine’s first deputy prime minister.

Ukraine is also developing a system with American data analytics company Palantir that will use AI to study socioeconomic and environmental conditions across the country that Svyrydenko said would “determine which of the war-affected lands should be demined first.”

In written responses this month to emailed questions, Svyrydenko said Ukraine was depending both on its emerging domestic industry and on international allies to obtain mine-clearing machines and equipment.

Allies are contributing to a $110 million fund for technical assistance and training for military transport units, emergency services and the country’s National Guard, and at least 92 demining machines are currently clearing land on humanitarian missions across Ukraine.

A coalition of NATO states has also pledged to provide Ukraine with demining equipment, funds to procure it and training for it as part of the alliance’s focus on some of the war’s most pressing needs. And the European Union said this month it would fund a $2.2 million grant to provide 16 Belgian Malinois ordnance-sniffing dogs to new mine-disposal teams, made up of eight Ukrainian women.

“And even then, what we have is not enough,” Svyrydenko said. “No one has faced such a challenge since the Second World War. Neither Ukraine nor its partners were ready for such a challenge. Now, by working together, we are changing global approaches to demining.”

Since February 2022, when Russia began its full-scale invasion, Ukraine has surveyed about 13,500 square miles of its territory — roughly the size of the country of Moldova — and has cleared mines from about 1,800 square miles.