Not our policy: India on report of 'targeted killings' in other countries

A series of allegations have been recently raised against India by intelligence sleuths in Pakistan about RAW's involvement in around 20 killings in Pakistan by "unknown gunmen" after the 2019 Pulwama attack. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has scrapped all the allegations with the Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar stating that "targeted killings in other countries were not the Government of India's policy".

However, in a first, Indian intelligence officials were interviewed by the UK daily The Guardian, along with the Pakistani intelligence officials who alleged that India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), which is closely monitored by the Prime Minister's Office, has been "directly involved" in the 20 assassinations in Pakistan, after 2019 Pulwama attack.

Two Indian intelligence officers were quoted by The Guardian on the condition of anonymity claiming that RAW had shifted focus to "dissidents" in foreign countries after the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 49 soldiers were martyred, when a lone suicide bomber ferrying 350 kg of explosives in a Scorpio attacked a paramilitary CRPF convoy in Kashmir.

It must be noted here that the attack was executed despite an Indian intelligence input that had warned of its possibility 48 hours earlier.