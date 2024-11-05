'Not a security issue': Iranian govt says female student who stripped in public is 'troubled'

<p>A female student who stripped to her underwear at an Iranian university does not represent a security issue but is a "troubled individual" who is receiving treatment, a government spokesperson said.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/woman-strips-off-clothes-at-iran-university-in-apparent-protest-report-3260796">young woman undressed on Saturday</a> at the Islamic Azad University in Tehran, an act that was widely perceived on social media as a protest against Iran's strict Islamic dress code.</p><p>"Instead of viewing this issue under a security lens, we are rather looking at it with a social lens and seek to solve the problems of this student as a troubled individual," government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said on Tuesday in the first official reaction to the event.</p><p>She said that the young woman, named as Ahoo Daryaei on social media, had been transferred from a police station to a treatment centre, but did not say what treatment she would receive.</p><p>Reuters could not identify the young woman independently.</p><p>"It is yet too soon to speak of this student's return to university. According to a video published by her husband, she needs treatment and that needs to be completed before taking the next steps," Mohajerani added on the government's website.</p><p>The woman was detained by security guards at the university. A university spokesperson, Amir Mahjob, said on X on Saturday "at the police station, ... it was found that she was under severe mental pressure and had a mental disorder."</p>.Iran braces for Trump victory, fearing more Israeli strikes, Western sanctions.<p>Growing numbers of Iranian women have defied authorities by discarding their veils after nationwide protests that followed the death in September 2022 of a young Iranian Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini. She died while in the custody of the morality police for allegedly violating hijab rules. Security forces violently put down the revolt.</p><p>Amnesty International said on X a young woman was "violently arrested on 2 Nov after she removed her clothes in protest against abusive enforcement of compulsory veiling by security officials at Tehran's Islamic Azad University" and called for her immediate release.</p><p>On Monday, the semi-official, hardline Tasnim news agency said those reacting on social media were "the same anti-Iran movement which jumped on the Mahsa Amini affair in 2022".</p><p>The non-official Khabaronline website reported that the government spokesperson said the young woman was not facing any criminal charges. </p>