'Not a security issue': Iranian govt says female student who stripped in public is 'troubled'

The young woman undressed on Saturday at the Islamic Azad University in Tehran, an act that was widely perceived on social media as a protest against Iran's strict Islamic dress code.
Reuters
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 10:59 IST

Published 05 November 2024, 10:59 IST
World newsIranProtests

