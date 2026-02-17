<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Donald%20Trump">Donald Trump</a> on Monday yet again denied any wrongdoing and connection to Jeffery Epstein, saying he had been “totally exonerated". </p><p>Trump said he had nothing to hide, adding that there was no involvement with the convicted sex offender.</p><p>“I have nothing to hide. I have been exonerated. I have nothing to do with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Epstein%20">Jeffrey Epstein</a>," Trump said while interacting with the media on the Air Force One. </p><p>The US president further added that Epstein worked to ensure he did not get elected to the office. </p>.Epstein's Ties With Academics Show the Seedy Side of College Fundraising.<p>"In fact, Jeffrey Epstein was fighting to ensure that I didn't get elected, along with some author—a sleazebag, by the way. And I’ve been totally exonerated," he said. </p><p>The claims come following Department of Justice releasing over 3 million new files related to Epstein last week. The new revelations have increased scrutiny of the convicted sex offender's connections with prominent political and business figures. The DoJ has so far made public more than 3.5 million pages. </p><p>Earlier this month, Trump called for Americans to stop giving importance to the Epstein scandal. </p><p>"Nothing came out about me other than it was a conspiracy against me, literally, by Epstein and other people. But I think it's time now for the country to maybe get on to something else like health care or something that people care about," he said.</p>.Sibal received award funded by Epstein in 2010, Rahul should respond: BJP.<p>He added that it is not a "not a Republican, it's a Democrat problem," blaming the Clintons, moving the focus away from his allies including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and billionaire Elon Musk.</p><p><strong>Trump's Epstein links</strong></p><p>It is likely that Trump had known Epstein since late 1980s and 1990s. The two were in the same social circles in New York and Palm Beach in the 1990s and early 2000s. </p><p>There are photos of Trump and Epstein together at several events, while Epstein is also known to have visited Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort during that period. </p><p>In an interview in 2002 with the New York Magazine, Trump had said he knew Epstein for about 15 years and described him as a “terrific guy" and said he liked beautiful women “on the younger side".</p><p>However, Trump has claimed he distanced himself from Epstein later, adding that Epstein was not invited to Mar-a-Lago from the mid-2000s. </p><p>Their relationship is said to have gone downhill in around 2004, when the two competed to purchase the same oceanfront property in Palm Beach, which Trump has possession of. </p><p>Furthermore, the US president has not been criminally charged with Epstein’s trafficking case. </p><p>In 2008, Epstein pleaded guilty in Florida to charges related to soliciting a minor. He was in jail under a controversial plea deal. </p><p>He was arrested again in 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges but died in jail before his trial. The death was declared as suicide. </p>