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Number of US troops wounded in war against Iran rises to about 200

The US military's Central Command said the vast majority of those wounded had suffered minor injuries and 180 troops had already returned to duty. ​
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 01:37 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 01:37 IST
World newsUSIranIsraelwar

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