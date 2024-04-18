O J Simpson cremated during private Las Vegas gathering a week after his death

O J Simpson, the onetime football star infamously tried and acquitted of double-murder charges, was cremated on Wednesday during a private gathering of friends and family in downtown Las Vegas, according to the executor of his estate.

Attorney Malcolm LaVergne, who was Simpson's lawyer for 15 years, said he was among those who attended the morning cremation at the Palm Downtown Mortuary & Cemetery, one week after Simpson died at age 76, following a battle with cancer.

"What I can tell you is that I went there and saw him right before he was placed in" the crematorium, LaVergne told Reuters by phone. "I can tell you other people were there for Mr. Simpson," he added, declining to disclose who they were except to describe them as relatives and friends.

He said a private "celebration of (Simpson's) life is being contemplated" for friends and family at a later date. Simpson's cremated remains "will be in the possession of his children to do with as they see fit, pursuant to his wishes," LaVergne said.