Ohio mom handcuffs six-year-old son, allows Pitbull to attack him as 'punishment': Report

The saying - 'every child deserves a parent, but not every parent deserves a child', has yet again been proved right.

An Ohio woman and her boyfriend have been arrested for handcuffing a boy and allowing a dog attack on him during bondage.

According to a press release from the Office of the Sheriff Ashland County, Angelina Williams (27), who hails from Cleveland, along with her boyfriend Taylor Marvin Brown, handcuffed her six-year-old son and let a Pitbull attack the kid as a punishment.

The boy who suffered injuries on his ears and neck was airlifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

The press release said, "On Saturday, August 17, 2024, at 5:06 pm, the Ashland County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call for a squad to be sent to 23 Chapel Street, Savannah, Ohio. Dispatchers were told that a Pitbull had bitten a 6-year-old child on the neck and ear."