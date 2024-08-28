Ohio mom handcuffs six-year-old son, allows Pitbull to attack him as 'punishment': Report

The saying - 'every child deserves a parent, but not every parent deserves a child', has yet again been proved right.
An Ohio woman and her boyfriend have been arrested for handcuffing a boy and allowing a dog attack on him during bondage.
According to a press release from the Office of the Sheriff Ashland County, Angelina Williams (27), who hails from Cleveland, along with her boyfriend Taylor Marvin Brown, handcuffed her six-year-old son and let a Pitbull attack the kid as a punishment.
The boy who suffered injuries on his ears and neck was airlifted to a hospital for medical treatment.
The press release said, "On Saturday, August 17, 2024, at 5:06 pm, the Ashland County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call for a squad to be sent to 23 Chapel Street, Savannah, Ohio. Dispatchers were told that a Pitbull had bitten a 6-year-old child on the neck and ear."
"When the squad members and deputies arrived, the child was in serious condition, and Life Flight was called. Deputies identified the mother as Angelina Williams of Cleveland, Ohio, who was living with a family member of Robert Michalski who was the owner of the house, and the dog. Robert had left the house with Pitbull prior to deputies arriving."
Upon investigation, detectives and police found that the kid was intentionally restrained with handcuffs on his hands and feet which was followed by the ferocious dog's attack.
The police acting upon a search warrant at the house, discovered evidence which supported the probe and also found Robert and the Pitbull, both hiding in a cubbyhole upstairs in the house.
Angelina, Robert and Taylor has been taken in to custody. The Pitbull has also been taken into custody where it will be housed as a 'vicious dog'.
Police said that the probe will continue, and the case would be sent to the Ashland County Prosecutor's Office.
Published 28 August 2024, 08:20 IST