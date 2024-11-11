Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Olaf Scholz signals willingness for earlier German confidence vote

The timing is earlier than the January date he had proposed last week and follows increasing pressure from politicians and the public for a quicker vote.
Reuters
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 09:51 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 09:51 IST
World newsGermanyOlaf Scholz

Follow us on :

Follow Us