Oli stakes claim to become Nepal PM after Prachanda loses trust vote in Parliament

“We have staked a claim for the new government before the President. Now, it’s up to him to decide when to make the appointment,” said Ramesh Lekhak, Congress chief whip. Prime Minister Prachanda, also the chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist Centre (CPN-MC), faced the trust vote as Oli-led CPN-UML withdrew support from his government last week after inking a power-sharing deal with the largest party in the House - the Nepali Congress (NC) - led by Sher Bahadur Deuba.