Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Olympics-1936 'Nazi' Games T-shirt sales cause stir but IOC says it must protect trademark

Black sprinter Owens became one of athletics' most iconic figures by winning four gold medals ⁠at the Games, puncturing the Nazi myth of Aryan racial superiority in front of the Nazi leadership.
Last Updated : 15 February 2026, 14:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 February 2026, 14:51 IST
World newsOlympicsNazi

Follow us on :

Follow Us