Olympics 2024 | Australian BMX star robbed in Belgium, woman allegedly gangraped ahead of Paris Games

Logan Martin, a 30-year-old Australian BMX star, was robbed in Belgium on Tuesday night, just days before he is to compete in the Olympics.

Martin’s van was vandalised by robbers, a video of which he shared on his social media handle. He also said that his personal belongings too were stolen from the van.

In the video it can be seen that the robbers had smashed the windows of the van, however Martin stated that the robbers had not touched his bikes and they were safe.

Martin’s post on Instagram read, “Our van got broken into overnight. Luckily most of our stuff was in our room and we managed to recover a lot of it too. I lost my wallet, backpack and a few other things but overall it didn’t end up being too bad. It’s unfortunate when people feel the need to do things like this.”