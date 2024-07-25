Olympics 2024 | Australian BMX star robbed in Belgium, woman allegedly gangraped ahead of Paris Games

Logan Martin, a 30-year-old Australian BMX star, was robbed in Belgium on Tuesday night, just days before he is to compete in the Olympics.
Martin’s van was vandalised by robbers, a video of which he shared on his social media handle. He also said that his personal belongings too were stolen from the van.
In the video it can be seen that the robbers had smashed the windows of the van, however Martin stated that the robbers had not touched his bikes and they were safe.
Martin’s post on Instagram read, “Our van got broken into overnight. Luckily most of our stuff was in our room and we managed to recover a lot of it too. I lost my wallet, backpack and a few other things but overall it didn’t end up being too bad. It’s unfortunate when people feel the need to do things like this.”
In the video, Martin can be heard saying, “Our van got broken into last night, luckily my bikes weren’t in there, although my bike bags were in there with some things in it. Crazy start to the trip. Thank god for bag tags.”
More into the video, it can also be seen that the Olympian’s stolen belongings were strewn across a park.
Anna Meares, Australia’s chef de mission said that they were working to replace the stolen items, which included helmets and boots as well, an Australian media house stated.
Logan Martin is a defending gold medal champion. He won the medal in the BMX freestyle in Tokyo.
Earlier, Martin had also dealt with injuries and had lost out in the world championships in Budapest.
In yet another shocking incident, raising questions on security arrangements right before the Olympics, several publications reported that an Australian woman was allegedly gangraped by five men in Paris, quoting the police.
A CCTV footage made rounds on the social media where the 25-year-old victim whose dress was torn off partially, wearing it “inside out”, was seen seeking refuge at a kebab shop after the incident, as per media reports.
Published 25 July 2024, 05:08 IST