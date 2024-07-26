Olympics 2024 | France stepping up security of rail network after earlier sabotage

Paris: France will step up security on the country's rail network, said the country's SNCF railway operator, after an earlier sabotage hit the network and affected the travel plans of thousands on the opening day of the Paris Olympic Games.

The SNCF said that while there was a gradual improvement to services after that earlier sabotage, there would still be some disruption to many lines. It added that the transport plans for Olympic teams would be nevertheless be guaranteed.