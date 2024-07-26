Home
Olympics 2024 | France stepping up security of rail network after earlier sabotage

The SNCF said that while there was a gradual improvement to services after that earlier sabotage, there would still be some disruption to many lines.
Reuters
Last Updated : 26 July 2024, 17:20 IST

Comments

Paris: France will step up security on the country's rail network, said the country's SNCF railway operator, after an earlier sabotage hit the network and affected the travel plans of thousands on the opening day of the Paris Olympic Games.

The SNCF said that while there was a gradual improvement to services after that earlier sabotage, there would still be some disruption to many lines. It added that the transport plans for Olympic teams would be nevertheless be guaranteed.

"In coordination with the forces of law and order, surveillance of the network has been stepped up on the ground and in the air, using both human and technical resources," added the SNCF in a statement.

World newsSports NewsFranceolympics 2024Paris Games 2024

