Olympics 2024: French train traffic improves after sabotage ahead of Paris Games

French train traffic was improving on Saturday after the railway network was sabotaged ahead of the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

National operator SNCF said its agents worked all night in wet conditions to restore services on the high-speed TGV lines. Authorities stuck with plans for the opening show of the games on Friday despite what they described as a large scale coordinated attack on the country’s fast rail infrastructure.

Traffic resumed on Saturday morning on the eastern high-speed line, while seven out of 10 trains on average were running with delays of 1 to 2 hours on the north, west and and southwest TGV lines, SNCF said.