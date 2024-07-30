Watch | Nita Ambani showcases India House at Olympic Games

Reliance Foundation chairperson and International Olympics Committee (IOC) member Nita Ambani on Tuesday showcased the India House at the Olympic Games.

Ambani said that it will be "a home for our athletes taking part" in the Olympic Games, adding that "this is a place from where we are going to cheer for our athletes, celebrate them."

The India House is a huge hall adorned with pictures of Indian Olympians from past and present.