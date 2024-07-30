Watch | Nita Ambani showcases India House at Olympic Games

Reliance Foundation chairperson and International Olympics Committee (IOC) member Nita Ambani on Tuesday showcased the India House at the Olympic Games.
Ambani said that it will be "a home for our athletes taking part" in the Olympic Games, adding that "this is a place from where we are going to cheer for our athletes, celebrate them."
The India House is a huge hall adorned with pictures of Indian Olympians from past and present.
#WATCH | IOC member and CEO & Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani gives us a glimpse of the first ever India House at the Olympics, bringing the spirit of India to Paris. pic.twitter.com/jxlTKEg3Dq— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2024
As part of a long-term partnership with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Reliance Foundation opened the first-ever India House at the Paris Olympics.
India House is meant to be a "home away from home" for athletes, a place to celebrate wins, and share India's Olympic journey with the world.
It demonstrates India's ambitions to become a dominant force in global sports, fostering greater success at the Olympics and charting a course towards hosting the Games in the future.
The structure also houses products made in different parts of the country, including handloom sarees and jewellery.
"We will also showcase song and dance, technology, and tradition," Ambani said.
In the clip shared, one can see famed Bollywood playback singer Shaan belting out hits as the crowd grooves to the music. Ambani herself is seen dancing with people gathered at the venue.
Another glimpse also shows Reliance Industries Chairman and Ambani's husband Mukesh, along with their daughter Isha, enjoying one of the performances.
A number of Indian food items, including street food, will also be available at the India House.
Nita Ambani was on July 24 re-elected unanimously as member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), ahead of the Paris Olympics.
"I am deeply honoured to be re-elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee. I would like to thank President (Thomas) Bach and all my colleagues in the IOC for their faith and trust in me," Ambani said.
"This re-election is not just a personal milestone but also a recognition of India's growing influence in the global sporting arena. I share this moment of joy and pride with every Indian and look forward to continuing our efforts to strengthen the Olympic Movement in India and around the world," she added.
Ambani was first appointed to join the prestigious body in 2016 at the Rio Olympic Games. Since then, as India's first woman to join the IOC, Ambani has already made great strides for the association, whilst also championing India's sporting ambitions and Olympic vision.
This includes recently hosting the first IOC session in Mumbai in 40 years in October 2023.
(With PTI inputs)