Olympics 2024 | South and North Korea athletes take selfie together, internet calls it 'beautiful moment'

The Paris Olympics 2024 has seen some of the most unique moments, one being the selfie taken by the athletes of North Korea and South Korea together.

Divided by borders however, table tennis athletes were seen smiling as they posed for a selfie together.

After the medal ceremony was over, one of the athletes from South Korea team took out his phone for a group photo. The China team too joined in for the selfie.

This moment has gone viral on social media platforms. The picture was posted on the official Korean Instagram handle of Olympics.