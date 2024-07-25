Olympics 2024: Zelenskyy says Ukraine's participation in Paris is a big accomplishment

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that the very fact that Ukraine was participating in the Olympic Games was an accomplishment in wartime and added that the athletes' presence in Paris would help people back home maintain "normal lives".

Ukraine is fielding a team of about 140 athletes, the smallest contingent it has sent to the Olympic Games in post-Soviet times.

"It's already an achievement for Ukrainians that, despite the war and full-scale Russian terror, we have prepared and are participating in the Games," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

"Our flag and anthem will be in France alongside all other nations that respect life and the principles of Olympism."