Olympics opening ceremony a 'disgrace': Donald Trump

Washington: Former US president Donald Trump has criticised the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics in Paris, calling it a "disgrace", amidst outrage over a scene which critics say parodied Leonardo da Vinci’s acclaimed painting "The Last Supper."

“I thought that the opening ceremony was a disgrace, actually. I thought it was a disgrace," Trump, the Republican Party's presidential candidate for the November 5 general elections, told The Ingraham Angle on Fox News on Monday night.