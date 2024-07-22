On Biden, the Kremlin says the Ukraine war is more important

"We need to be patient and carefully monitor what happens. The priority for us is the special military operation," Peskov said, using the euphemism for the Ukraine war that President Vladimir Putin prefers.

Putin had said several times said that he felt Biden was preferable as the future U.S. president to Trump for Russia, even after Biden cast the Kremlin chief as a "crazy SOB" though some of his remarks have been ambiguous.

Russian state television led news bulletins with the news of Biden leaving the election race and Biden's support for Harris, though it said it was unclear if Harris would earn the Democratic nomination.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on the Telegram messaging app that he wished Biden good health and added that the goals of the special military operation would be achieved.