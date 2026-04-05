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On Easter, Pope Leo urges world leaders to end wars, renounce conquest

'Let those who have weapons lay them down!' the first US pope exhorted. 'Let those who have the power to unleash ​wars choose peace!'
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 10:30 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 10:30 IST
World newsEasterwarsPope Leo

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