On live TV, Guardian Angels tackle man misidentified as migrant

New York: Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa was being interviewed live from Times Square on Tuesday night by Fox News host Sean Hannity when their exchange took a startling turn.

The topic was what both men seemed to agree was a migrant-fueled wave of crime and chaos that they claimed had overtaken New York amid a surge of arrivals into the city from the southern border over the past two years.

Suddenly, Sliwa had a prime-time example. As he spoke, the half-dozen red-jacketed Angels flanking him slipped out of the frame.

“Our guys have just taken down one of the migrant guys right here on the corner of 42nd and Seventh where all this is taking place,” Sliwa said, pointing off camera.

“Can you pan the camera?” Hannity asked his cameraman.