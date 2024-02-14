Cops probing burglary shoot woman inside friend’s home in Houston

A Houston woman was shot in her friend’s apartment this month by sheriff’s deputies who responded to a report of a break-in and fired repeatedly into the home, according to a statement and body camera footage released by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Early February 3, the woman, Eboni Pouncy, and her friend smashed a window to get inside after forgetting the house key, according to a statement released last week by civil rights lawyer Ben Crump, who is representing Pouncy.

The women were startled when, after 2 am, the deputies began pounding on the door, according to Crump. Fearing an intruder, Pouncy picked up her legally registered firearm and, shortly after, was struck by five bullets, he said.