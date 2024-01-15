On war's 100th day, fan and foe agree: Netanyahu's reign won't last

But on Oct 7 last year, Hamas militants executed their plot in a rampage in southern Israel, with one difference: hostages weren't taken into Gaza through tunnels but across a breached border fence.

Israelis are still reeling from the killing of 1,200 people, most of them civilians and kidnapping of 240 more, including children and elderly. The assault triggered an Israeli military campaign in which nearly 24,000 Palestinians have been killed.

Stunned by the massive security failure, many want Netanyahu out.

A poll published by the non-partisan Israel Democracy Institute on Jan. 2 showed only 15 per cent of Israelis want Netanyahu to remain in office after the war on Hamas ends, in line with previous surveys that have shown his popularity sharply down.

But the embattled leader, who for years has brandished a Mr. Security image, shows no sign of wanting to leave.

"He's defiant. He's apparently taken a strategic decision to survive politically even this. I think it's a quixotic aim and sooner or later I believe that his own colleagues will tell him that his time is up," said political analyst Amotz Asa-El.