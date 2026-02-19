🏒 **A Stray Dog Just Became the STAR of the Winter Olympics—and the Internet is OBSESSED!** 😱🐕



You won't believe what happened at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics...



A two-year-old Czech wolfhound named **Nazgul** escaped from home, found his way onto the cross-country skiing… pic.twitter.com/RxmdgHhvGE