<p>As a first race of its kind, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/winter-olympics">Winter Olympics</a> saw a rare spectacle, as an unregistered competitor crossed the finish line and won hearts.</p><p>The women's cross-country team free sprint at the Milano Cortina Olympics, apart from a competitive show, saw a dog as a contestant entry towards the race's end, erupting cheers from the audience. </p>.<p>According to media reports, it was identified as a Czechoslovakian wolfdog. Nazghul, named after a <em>Lord Of The Rings </em>reference, was walking with it owner, before detouring and making a wild-card entrance alongside the women competitors. </p><p>Officials at the venue thought it was a violation of the strict no-pets policy for the spectators, as reported by <em>ESPN</em>. </p><p>The protocols were ignored for the evening as the audience witnessed a heartwarming interaction between the player and the dog. Croatian skier Tena Hadzic called the encounter a surprising one. </p><p>"I was like, 'Am I hallucinating?'" Hadzic said. "I don't know what I should do, because maybe he could attack me, bite me."</p><p>Konstantina Charalampidou from Greece said everyone wanted to interview her now because of the dog. "I became famous with a dog that came across the finish line, and everyone wants to interview me now," the participant said. </p><p>"He was chasing the camera that goes up and down the finish line. He was cute, but not aggressive. I wanted to pet him, but I didn't have the time and I couldn't find him afterwards," she added. </p><p>The owner, while characterising her pet as stubborn but sweet, said, "He was crying this morning more than normal because he was seeing us leaving -- and I think he just wanted to follow us."</p><p>"He always looks for people," the owner added. </p><p>The clips, having gone viral on social media, won the hearts of fans and non-fans of the Olympics alike, calling Nazghul the star of the event. </p>