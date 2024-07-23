Once-in-a-lifetime chance to defeat two Democrat nominees: Trump campaign's dig at Biden, Harris

Washington: A day after US President Joe Biden opted out of the presidential race and endorsed his deputy Kamala Harris, their Republican rival Donald Trump's campaign said it was a "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity to "defeat not just one Democrat nominee for president, but two in the same year."

In a memorandum issued on Monday as Vice President Kamala Harris kicked off her presidential campaign, the Trump Campaign took credit for Biden's decision to drop out of the race and asserted "the 'War on Democracy' will be stopped by the man who took a bullet for democracy".