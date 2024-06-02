One dead, 24 wounded in Akron shooting

Two dozen people were wounded and one person was killed in a shooting in Akron, Ohio, that happened overnight, officials said Sunday.

The Akron Police Department received several 911 calls about gunfire near Kelly and 8th avenues just after midnight, according to a statement from the police and the Akron mayor’s office.

All 25 victims were wounded by gunfire, the statement said. Officials did not provide information about potential suspects or describe the setting where the shooting took place.

At least two of those injured were in critical condition, according to hospital officials.

Mayor Shammas Malik of Akron, and the police chief, Brian Harding, said in the statement that the city was “reeling” from the shooting.

“With more than two dozen victims, the pain and trauma reverberates across all of Akron today as we search for answers,” they said.

They asked witnesses to come forward with information. “We will bring those responsible to justice, and we need the help of our community to do that,” they said.