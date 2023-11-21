One dead, three injured in shooting at Ohio Walmart

At least one person was killed and three people were injured on Monday in a shooting at a Walmart store in Beavercreek, Ohio, WHIO television reported, citing its reporters on the scene, as witnesses told media a man opened fire with an assault rifle.

Three patients from the shooting being treated at a nearby trauma center, a hospital spokesperson said.

Beavercreek police said they responded to the shooting and that there was no was longer any threat to the public. Beavercreek is a city of about 46,000 people just east of Dayton.