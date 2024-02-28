One in four Gazans are now ‘one step away’ from famine, says UN

Some 575,000 people in Gaza are now on the verge of starvation, and essentially all of the local population is relying on food assistance to survive, said Ramesh Rajasingham, coordination director of the UN’s humanitarian office.

“As grim as the picture we see today is, there is every possibility for further deterioration,” Rajasingham told the UN Security Council on Tuesday. “At this stage, very little will be possible while hostilities continue.”

Israel has been carrying out a military campaign in the Gaza Strip since Hamas invaded southern Israel on October 7, killing some 1,200 people and kidnapping 250 more. Since the fighting began, nearly 30,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to health officials in the Hamas-run territory.

Discussions on Israel pausing military operations in Gaza in exchange for the release of more hostages held by Hamas have intensified in recent days. President Joe Biden said Monday negotiators were making progress toward a temporary pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas and that a cease-fire could begin as soon as the start of next week.