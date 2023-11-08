One killed as garment workers clash with police in Bangladesh over pay rise: Police

Police said they used teargas and rubber bullets to break up protests by hundreds of workers who rejected the new pay rise and took to streets in the garment hub of Gazipur, on the outskirts of the capital Dhaka.

"The workers blocked roads and vandalised several vehicles. We had to use tear gas, rubber bullets and sound grenades to disperse the unruly workers, who were throwing brick chips at us," local police officer Ashraf Uddin said.