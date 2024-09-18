One killed in shooting outside Moscow office of Russia's Wildberries

Three people were wounded, including two police officers, Russia's state news agency RIA reported, citing law enforcement, and almost 30 were detained. It did not name any of those involved.

Wildberries announced plans to merge with smaller outdoor advertising firm Russ in June, saying the aim was to create a digital trading platform. Vladislav opposed the merger.

Russian media reported that Maxim Oreshkin, deputy head of the presidential administration, had been appointed to oversee the deal's implementation. The Kremlin said the plan had won President Vladimir Putin's backing but he would not interfere with its progress.

In late July, Tatyana, who is Russia's richest woman according to Forbes magazine, said she had filed for divorce from Vladislav.

On Wednesday, Wildberries and Tatyana said a group of armed individuals, led by Vladislav, had tried to force entry to the office.

Vladislav said he and his representatives were unarmed and had purely come to discuss business and that security guards of the merged company, RVB, had shot at him and his colleagues.

Wildberries said no meeting with Vladislav had been scheduled. It published footage from inside the building showing men fighting at the end of a corridor. Gunshots could be heard. Other footage filmed from outside and shared on social media showed people running towards the entrance, the sound of gunfire and men drawing firearms.

The company, which started out as an online platform reselling clothes, now supplies everything from electronics to kitchenware, with billions of dollars in turnover.