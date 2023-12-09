OPEC leader tells members to block any climate summit deal to curb fossil fuels

The head of the OPEC oil cartel, alarmed that nations gathered at the United Nations climate summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, are considering an agreement to phase out fossil fuels, has directed the group’s members to scuttle any deal that would affect the continued production and sales of oil, gas and coal.

In a letter dated Dec. 6, Haitham Al-Ghais, secretary-general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, warned all members that there was rising pressure at the summit to target fossil fuels. He called those plans “politically motivated campaigns” against oil-rich nations that put “our people’s prosperity and future at risk.”

“It seems that the undue and disproportionate pressure against fossil fuels may reach a tipping point with irreversible consequences,” Al-Ghais wrote. The letter was sent to top ministers in all 13 OPEC countries as well as 10 additional nations in an expanded group known as OPEC+, which includes Russia.

He urged petroleum producers to “reject any text or formula that targets energy i.e. fossil fuels rather than emissions.”

The burning of fossil fuels is dangerously heating the planet. The fossil fuel industry has sought to frame the problem as one of emissions; if the greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and methane could be contained or removed from the atmosphere, the world could continue to burn oil, gas and coal, they argue. Others say it makes more sense to replace fossil fuels with solar, wind and other renewable energy.

The letter, which was first reported by Reuters, is significant because, under UN rules, any agreement forged at the climate summit must be unanimously endorsed. Any of the 198 participating nations can thwart a deal.

OPEC declined to comment on the letter. It comes as government ministers and diplomats enter the most grueling period of the two-week summit, where they work into the night in scores of meeting rooms trying to hammer out an agreement across cultures, economies and politics by the Dec. 12 deadline.

A draft of negotiating text made public by COP28 officials on Friday included several options for final language, ranging from a call to phase out fossil fuels “in line with the best available science,” to no mention at all of the future of oil, gas and coal.

The possibilities also included a phaseout of “unabated” fossil fuels, a vague term that suggests that oil, gas and coal could continue to be used as long there was technology to capture and store the resulting carbon emissions. No such technology currently exists at the scale that scientists say is required.

The OPEC letter sets up a potential showdown in the remaining days of the summit between the group’s member states and other nations, including the United States, that want world economies to transition away from fossil fuels.

Scientists say countries need to stop burning coal, gas and oil in order to limit average global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels. That’s the threshold beyond which scientists say humans will struggle to adapt to the storms, heat, wildfires, drought and species extinctions that are underway but would accelerate.

The planet has warmed by 1.2 degrees Celsius.

As 2023 comes to a close as the hottest year in recorded history, warnings from scientists are growing more urgent, and as climate disasters have affected every corner of the globe, there is increasing pressure on the diplomats gathered in Dubai to take action.