Open for dialogue: Incarcerated Imran Khan signals willingness to talk to establishment

Responding to a question, the PTI founder said that a hung parliament or feeble government could not address the economic problems being faced by the country. “Reforms and improvement can only be done by a strong government.” Khan has maintained that his party was being targeted over May 9 violence and that the violent protests targeting the Corps Commander House and the GHQ of the Pakistan Army were a part of the ‘London agreement,’ in which, he alleges, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif is being favoured by the powerful Pakistan Army.