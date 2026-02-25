Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

OpenAI's ban of Canada school shooter's account raises scrutiny of other online activity

Canada’s Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon summoned the company officials to Ottawa this week to explain their safety protocols.
Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 13:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 February 2026, 13:05 IST
World newsCanadaschoolOpenAIFatal shooting

Follow us on :

Follow Us