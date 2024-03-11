Oscars 2024: Why were celebrities wearing red pins?

On the night of the 96th Academy Awards, stars came out wearing red pins calling for an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Celebrities including, Ramy Youssef, Billie Eilish, Ava DuVernay, Mark Ruffalo, Mahershala Ali and many more showed up wearing red pins demanding a ceasefire in the Gaza strip.

The pins were launched by Artists4Ceasefire, an artist collective that penned an open letter to the American President Joe Biden calling for an "immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost."

Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, Bradley Cooper, Hasan Minhaj and many others are the signatories to the letter.