Over 100 workers of Imran Khan's party arrested in Lahore

Lahore police chief Bilal Siddique Kamyana saluted Sharif upon his arrival - a video of which also went viral on social media - on Saturday. The protocol given to him by the government was of “a PM-designate one”, they said. Besides, there was a massive deployment of Punjab police en route to the Minar-i-Pakistan, making it look like a government event The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced that the general elections will be held in January next year.