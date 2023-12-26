Over 28,626 candidates file nominations for Feb 8 elections in Pakistan

Islamabad: At least 28,626 candidates have filed their nominations to contest the February 8 general elections in Pakistan, authorities said here on Tuesday.

The election will be held for 1,085 seats of the National Assembly (NA) and four Provincial Assemblies.

According to the details shared by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the aspirants include 7,713 candidates, including 471 women, who have filed nominations to contest the upcoming elections on 266 general seats of the National Assembly.

In Punjab, 3,871 candidates, including 277 women, filed nomination papers for 141 NA seats, while 1,681 candidates, including 110 women, submitted nominations for 61 NA seats in Sindh.