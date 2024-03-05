Over 450 UN aid agency employees in Gaza are military operatives in terror groups, says Israel

Israel's military spokesperson said on Monday the UN aid agency UNRWA in Gaza employed over 450 "military operatives" from Hamas and other armed groups, and that Israel has shared this intelligence with the United Nations.

"Over 450 UNRWA employees are military operatives in terror groups in Gaza. Over 450. This is no mere coincidence. This is systematic," said military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari in a briefing to reporters.

"We sent the information that I am sharing now, as well as further intelligence, to our international partners, including the UN," he said.