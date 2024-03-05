JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Over 450 UN aid agency employees in Gaza are military operatives in terror groups, says Israel

'We sent the information that I am sharing now, as well as further intelligence, to our international partners, including the UN,' Israel military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said.
Last Updated 04 March 2024, 19:14 IST

Follow Us

Israel's military spokesperson said on Monday the UN aid agency UNRWA in Gaza employed over 450 "military operatives" from Hamas and other armed groups, and that Israel has shared this intelligence with the United Nations.

"Over 450 UNRWA employees are military operatives in terror groups in Gaza. Over 450. This is no mere coincidence. This is systematic," said military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari in a briefing to reporters.

"We sent the information that I am sharing now, as well as further intelligence, to our international partners, including the UN," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 04 March 2024, 19:14 IST)
World newsIsraelPalestineUnited NationsGaza

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT