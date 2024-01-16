Pacific nations to hold three-day talks in China to discuss naval issues

Beijing: Naval officials from countries bordering the Pacific, such as Japan, Russia and the United States, are meeting from Tuesday in China's eastern city of Nanjing to discuss updating rules on unexpected encounters, among other issues, state media said.

The three-day talks among 70 representatives from 30 countries come amid heightened tension in the South China Sea, particularly sea encounters between China and the Philippines.

The two countries, which have competing claims in the strategic waterway, have traded accusations of aggressive behaviour for months.

China lays claim to almost the entire South China Sea, a conduit for goods worth more than $3 trillion every year, where Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam also have competing claims.