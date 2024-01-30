Pak political party raises concerns over introduction of Election Management System for upcoming polls

“A new App being totally unfamiliar and being used for the first time may fail time and again. One does not know what new problems may arise which may not have been foreseen even by those who have designed and constructed this new application. The undersigned was a member of the Parliamentary Committee which was considering Electoral Reforms which were later passed by the Joint session of the Parliament as Amendments to the Election Act 2017.' 'The Committee had proposed that results of count (Form 45) should be transmitted to the RO from the Presiding Officers at polling stations by using the familiar WhatsApp application.' “It was requested by the ECP officials that the proposal should not be legislated since in some areas internet connections are not available and there can also be breakdowns in internet connections from time to time. We want to point out that some other connectivity problems can equally affect the newly designed EMS App. So why discard a familiar App and take the risk of using an unfamiliar App for the first time thus compromising the fairness of a National General Election,” the PPP says and demanded that the EMS Mobile App for electronically transmitting Result of Count (Form 45) should not be used and in its place the familiar WhatsApp application which is available on almost every smart phone should be used.