Pak army gets shoot-at-sight orders for Imran Khan's supporters after 6 personnel killed in protests

Over 100 personnel were also injured. Pakistan deployed the army amid a tense stand-off with Khan's supporters from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) pushing forward by removing hurdles on their way to Islamabad's D-Chowk venue as the government vowed to foil their attempt 'even if a curfew needs to be imposed.'