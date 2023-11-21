Pak chief justice bans use of word ‘sahib’ for govt officials; says it makes them feel unaccounted towards public

Chief Justice Isa's order came as he was hearing a bail plea in the case of a child's murder in Peshawar last year. He observed in the order that the Additional Advocate General of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province had referred to a local deputy superintendent of police as 'DSP sahib'.