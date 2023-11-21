Pak court adjourns hearing of Nawaz Sharif's petition to revive appeals in two corruption cases till Nov 27

The 73-year-old three-time prime minister returned to Pakistan on October 21 after about four years of self-imposed exile in London and was present in the court at the time of hearing. He is expected to lead the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party in the general elections set to be held on February 8 next year.