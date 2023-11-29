Pak court orders FIR against prime minister if Baloch students not found

Islamabad: A top Pakistani court on Wednesday ordered the registration of a case against the caretaker prime minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar if the government failed to ensure the recovery of 28 missing Baloch students, according to a media report here.

“The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered the federal government to recover all missing Baloch students, warning that a case would be registered against the caretaker prime minister if they failed to ensure the recovery of the students,” Geo News said in a report.

The newspaper attributed the remarks to IHC Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani as saying during a hearing of a case regarding the implementation of the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances.

Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan told the court that 22 Baloch students had been recovered and reached home but 28 were still missing. “Efforts will be made to recover all the missing persons,” he said.