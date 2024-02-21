In cash-strapped Pakistan, first challenge before the new government: who will be the finance minister?

A strong camp in the PML-N is not in favour of appointing Dar to the post for the fifth time, sources said, adding, “However, his name cannot be ruled out until Sharif shares his thoughts.”

Dar has served as finance minister four times and earned the reputation of a ‘tough negotiator’ with the IMF. His relations with the IMF are now one of the reasons for the reconsideration of his appointment.

But the dichotomy is that on the one hand, Dar has been credited “with completing the 2013-16 IMF programme” but on the other, “Pakistan could not successfully complete the last USD 6.5 billion bailout package, and the blame has been placed squarely on Dar for his handling of the programme,” the report said.

In his speech at the Senate Standing Committee on Finance on June 16, 2023, the former finance minister said that geopolitics was behind the stalled loan programme, as global institutions wanted Pakistan to default like Sri Lanka and enter negotiations.