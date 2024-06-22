Pakistan minister condemns Swat lynching, says religion being weaponised to justify ‘street justice’

Amid interruptions by Deputy Speaker Ghulam Mustafa Shah of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Iqbal said, “Another mob lynching has happened in Swat and Pakistan is under scrutiny for it.” The 65-year-old secretary general of the PML-N further said that if this was an isolated incident “we could move past it”. However, Iqbal then referred to similar incidents that happened earlier in Sialkot, Jaranwala and Sargodha where those accused of desecration were lynched by vigilante mobs.