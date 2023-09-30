Pak politicians throw hands on live television

The political talk show 'Kal Tak' in Pakistan has made it to the news because of a recent incident that caught people's attention. The talk show hosted by Javed Chaudhary had two politicians as guests, named Sher Afzal Marwat and Afnan Ullah.
The show took an unexpected turn when the two politicians threw hands at each other due to a heated argument.
Sher Afzal Marwat is a lawyer who is affiliated with Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, whereas Afnan Ullah is a Senator from Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).
During the conversation, Senator Afnan Ullah Khan accused PTI chief Imran Khan of misconduct and covert discussions with the military establishment, due to which Sher Afzal Marwat took offense and assaulted Khan, leading to a physical fight on live TV. The host tried to step in and and stop the fight, but to no avail.
Later on, both politicians took to their social media to defend their actions.
"Marwat attacked me in the talk show yesterday, I believe in non-violence but I am Nawaz Sharif's soldier. The trick that has been put on Marwat is an important lesson for all PTI and especially for Imran Khan, they will not be able to see the shape, they will have to wear big black glasses," Senator Afnan Ullah Khan wrote.
People online have criticised the channel for not being able to prevent the brawl on national television.