Pak Prime Minister to visit China next week to 'jointly draw a blueprint' for bilateral growth, launch 2nd phase of CPEC

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sharif chaired a meeting in Islamabad on Friday on his upcoming China visit directed to prepare an action plan to encourage Chinese companies to set up industries in Pakistan, assuring that Pakistan will provide all possible facilities to Chinese industrialists and investors.

Radio Pakistan reported that a detailed briefing was given to the Prime Minister on the preparations for his visit to China, during which a delegation of industrialists, investors and entrepreneurs from Pakistan will also accompany him during his visit to Chinese city Shenzhen.

The delegation will meet the Chinese business community and discuss the promotion of business-to-business relations between the two countries.