Pakistan’s external public debt rises by $1.2 billion in six months

Islamabad: Cash-strapped Pakistan’s external public debt sharply rose by USD 1.2 billion in six months to USD 86.358 billion as of September 30, 2023, with the World Bank and China emerging as the largest multilateral and bilateral contributors to total disbursement, a government report has said.

Pakistan received total foreign inflows of USD 3.5 billion in July-September 2023 against loan repayments of USD 1.5 billion, resulting in a net inflow of USD 1.97 billion.

As of September 30, 2023, the total external public debt of the government was USD 86.358 billion,” the first quarterly report on Foreign Economic Assistance (FEA) of the current fiscal year released on Wednesday by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MEA) said.